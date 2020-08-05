Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BofA Securities

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

CAKE stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.12 and a beta of 1.38. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 175,054 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 716,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

