Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:FLS opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Flowserve by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 111,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

