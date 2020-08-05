Brokerages Set GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Target Price at $7.35

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

GLOG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get GasLog alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GasLog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 128,222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GasLog by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in GasLog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GasLog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOG opened at $3.17 on Friday. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.