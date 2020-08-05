Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $21,676,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after buying an additional 231,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $38,100,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

