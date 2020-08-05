Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $113,496.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $113,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $105,632.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $93,272.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $146.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $145,561,000 after acquiring an additional 613,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.96.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

