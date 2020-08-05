ValuEngine Lowers Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Strong Sell

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PGRE. Deutsche Bank lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Shares of PGRE opened at $7.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Paramount Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,068,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,749 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

