ValuEngine Lowers Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Strong Sell

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PGRE. Deutsche Bank lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.
Shares of PGRE opened at $7.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,068,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,749 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.
Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.