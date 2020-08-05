PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.
Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,144 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 63,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
