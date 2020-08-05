PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,144 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 63,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

