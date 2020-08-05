Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PHX stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 102.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

