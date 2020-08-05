Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $77.10 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

