ValuEngine Downgrades Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) to Strong Sell

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

