Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,321,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 112.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,415,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 748,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Radian Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 602,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Radian Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 455,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

