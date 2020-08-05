ValuEngine Downgrades Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) to Sell

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RDS.A has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday. Panmure Gordon lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

RDS.A opened at $31.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

