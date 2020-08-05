Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Retail Value in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $255.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.
About Retail Value
RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.
