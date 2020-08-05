Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Retail Value in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $255.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Value by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Value by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Retail Value by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Retail Value during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Value by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Read More: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.