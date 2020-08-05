SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBOW. Northland Securities raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $45.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.62. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.65 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $74,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,666.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

