Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $6.53 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $610.36 million, a PE ratio of -217.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

