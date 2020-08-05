Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

NYSE:SPG opened at $62.99 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

