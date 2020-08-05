ValuEngine Downgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Sell

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SRC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.
Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.