ValuEngine Downgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Sell

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SRC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.