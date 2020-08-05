Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.19. Hologic reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

HOLX opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,401,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

