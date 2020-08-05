Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.19. Hologic reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

HOLX opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,401,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Lowers Paramount Group to Strong Sell
ValuEngine Lowers Paramount Group to Strong Sell
PulteGroup Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine
PulteGroup Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Panhandle Oil and Gas Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Panhandle Oil and Gas Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Philip Morris International Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Philip Morris International Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades Prudential Financial to Strong Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Prudential Financial to Strong Sell
Radian Group Downgraded by ValuEngine
Radian Group Downgraded by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report