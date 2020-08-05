Strs Ohio Has $732,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,770,000.

CAR stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 282,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

