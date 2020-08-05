Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $306,000 Stock Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEI. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

MEI stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.05 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

