Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Receives €36.99 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.99 ($41.56).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLAG. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.93 ($43.74) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

HLAG stock opened at €46.85 ($52.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.60. Hapag-Lloyd has a one year low of €35.65 ($40.06) and a one year high of €186.60 ($209.66). The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

