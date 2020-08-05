Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $321,000 Position in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of CBTX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CBTX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CBTX by 46.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CBTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CBTX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CBTX during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $258,450.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $698,680. Insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens raised CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. CBTX Inc has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $396.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.10.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Research analysts expect that CBTX Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

