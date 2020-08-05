Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 670,134 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $10,965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSHD opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.29 and a beta of 0.94. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 30,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,517 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $2,214,756.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,682,240 shares in the company, valued at $708,527,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,043 shares of company stock worth $44,086,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

