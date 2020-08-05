Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 589 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,892,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 46.6% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 248,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 79,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.45. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

