$0.32 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. ExlService posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $65.03 on Friday. ExlService has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.