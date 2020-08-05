Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 397,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 130,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 48,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBC opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

