Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Receives CHF 90.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SREN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 93 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.