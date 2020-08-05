Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Omnicell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,851,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicell by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Omnicell stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

