Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $309,000 Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wendys were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 120.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 38.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

