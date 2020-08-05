Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $106.18 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 108,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

