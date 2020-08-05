Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,844 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 47.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 39.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of ITT opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

