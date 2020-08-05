Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 32.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,945. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM stock opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $91.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.05.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

