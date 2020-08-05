Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $1,519,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $994,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 34.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,823 shares of company stock worth $5,522,915 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAXN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

AAXN opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

