Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

