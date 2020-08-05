Brian S. Fetterolf Acquires 1,250 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 1,250 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $16,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,091.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $391.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.94. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

