L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Receives $22.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L Brands from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on L Brands from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on L Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE:LB opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in L Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Analyst Recommendations for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

