FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Receives $109.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get FMC alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 60.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.