Analysts Set SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) PT at $5.39

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in SM Energy by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in SM Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

