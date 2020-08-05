Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE MIC opened at $29.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.46. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.