Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 9,598 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 732.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 166,546 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 154.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 216,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 131,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.