Creative Planning Invests $217,000 in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Myokardia alerts:

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,629 shares of company stock worth $5,105,761. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYOK stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myokardia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.