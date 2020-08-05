Creative Planning Takes Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

