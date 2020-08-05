4,469 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,591,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.