Creative Planning Reduces Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 652.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 524,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,264,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,395,000 after purchasing an additional 266,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 183.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 335,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,857 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.72.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,513,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,840,598.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $170,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,220 shares of company stock worth $10,013,158 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

