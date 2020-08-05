Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Geron were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 101.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $351.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.68. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 52.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.