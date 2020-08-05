Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

RUSHA opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $168,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $570,173.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,360 shares of company stock worth $11,636,316. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 396,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

