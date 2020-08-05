COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. AlphaValue lowered shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

