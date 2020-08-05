Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,250,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,591,444.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $2,647,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,119,340.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,700,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

