Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

