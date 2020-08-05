News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,589 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of News worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in News by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,231,000 after buying an additional 4,257,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $54,094,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $10,737,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of News by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of News by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 827,929 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. News Corp has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.